An eloquent abyss

“It’s not like he reserves favorable treatment if he fights with the championship leader, he knows what the risk is to resist on the outside, it still went well for him”. George Russell he didn’t let himself be intimidated by Max Verstappen who in the Parc Fermé railed against the Mercedes driver for his turn in Turn-2 which left “a chasm” on the side of the two-time world champion’s Red Bull RB19.

“I finished the race with a ‘chasm’ in the sideand I think that says enough – Verstappen’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I gave him enough space. It’s okay to fight, even hard, but you have to use some common sense, you don’t have to go all over each other, that’s why I was a little angry with him. I wondered why he took so many risks, because I knew he didn’t have the pace to fight us. Charles won’t be easily beatable tomorrow, but we have a good chance of overtaking him.”

Verstappen and the allergy to Sprints

Max Verstappen has never hidden that he is not a great lover of Sprint weekends which take away the importance of Sunday’s Grand Prix. The condition of then having everything to lose – enviable – makes moments like today’s episodes in which the two-time world champion is torn between his warrior nature and the need not to lose too many points against a box mate, Sergio Perez, who is still in Verstappen’s slipstream in the Drivers’ standings.

All this nervousness will have to be sublimated by the Dutch tomorrow in the race when he will start from the front row alongside Charles Leclerc with a car that has completely restored its efficiency. Ferrari has shown a significant degradation, so it shouldn’t be prohibitive for Verstappen to target his peer even after the traffic lights have gone out. The important thing will be to avoid dynamics like today’s with Russell.