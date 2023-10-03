Record after record

The current season will go down in history for the total domination of Red Bull and for the records set not only by the team from Milton Keynes, but also and above all by its driver Max Verstappen. Above all, the record of ten consecutive victories should be noted, a figure never achieved by any other driver in the history of Formula 1. Now, waiting for the Qatar Grand Prixthe Dutchman seriously ‘risks’ being able to mathematically become world champion with six races to go.

Champion in Qatar: a not impossible result

In this case, if he managed to complete an objective that was not difficult to achieve, Red Bull’s #1 would equal the feat achieved twenty-one years ago by Michael Schumacher, which still represents a record today. In that case, in 2002, the German from Ferrari managed to pass the checkered flag first in the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours, establishing a result that, at the time, seemed difficult to equal or beat. Furthermore, in Qatar, Verstappen could also set another curious goal, even if in this case it is not a real record.

Verstappen as the ‘father-in-law’

The 25-year-old from Hasselt could in fact win his third world title yet before playing the main race on Sunday. The Qatar Grand Prix is ​​one of the six events of this world championship that features the race format Sprint, scheduled for Saturday 7 October. 3 points will be enough for the Red Bull driver to be included again in the F1 roll of honour, but a case of a driver becoming world champion even before the green light had already occurred 35 years ago. The 1987 Japanese Grand Prixin fact, he saw the two Williams drivers, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet, in full fight to win the title. However, in the free practice on FridayThe ‘Lion’ he had a bad accident in which he suffered several fractures. In this way, the Englishman was unable to participate in the race (as well as in the following two), and the Brazilian mathematically graduated champion for the third time in his career, given that the failure of his teammate to reach the points would have been enough for the latter. Furthermore, Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, is engaged to Verstappen himself, who is also looking for his third world championship victory.