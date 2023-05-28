When in Monte Carlo a driver is two tenths away from pole position after the second intermediate, the chances of conquering the first position in qualifying are decidedly slim. Unless the bishop in question is Max Verstappento be able in the last sector to score an 18″821 and inflict – only in the final stretch! – a detachment of 288 thousandths to Fernando Alonso and 129 to Charles Leclerc.

An unbelievable reversal, which snatched the joy of pole position from Fernando Alonso and made true Formula 1 fans jump out of their seats, amazed by the magic put on the track by the world leader.

Those marks on the tires…

Verstappen’s generosity was seen in the replay of the lap that will guarantee him the start at the pole, in which he risked contact with the insidious low walls several times of the narrow layout of Monte Carlo. As can be seen in the cover photo, and also in those collected by the Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega that we propose below, the signs of the walls of the Principality are clearly evident both on the front tire and on the right rear of his Red Bull RB19.

When asked about his sensational lap from pole, Verstappen admitted that he had driven to the limit on the microphones of Sky Italy: “It wasn’t ideal at the start, because the tires were still a bit cold, as the preparation lap was a bit compromised by traffic. Before the third sector I knew that one lap wasn’t enough. So I hit a few walls here and there. but it worked.

The difficulty was getting the tires in the right window, especially in Q2 and Q3, because you don’t feel comfortable with the grip and you can’t push to the max. Maybe I didn’t push hard enough at the start, but then the tires warmed up and I was able to push“, concluded the Dutchman with a smile.