Max kicked out of bed Friday at 7:00

“I had a sweet awakening this morning”. As Max Verstappen Friday after the free practice of the Dutch GP he told in a live streaming connected with his team RedLine what had happened a few hours before. The Dutch driver, in fact, was woken up early on Friday morning for an FIA anti-doping test.

“I woke up because the doorbell of the motorhome started ringing and I said ‘what the f**k is going on,’ and then I looked at my phone and saw it was seven in the morning and I thought ‘what the f**k’. I went to answer the door and it was a doping test. What a start to the weekend. It took me an hour to produce the urine sample. It’s the fifth time they’ve checked me in 2024, it already happened in Spa“the words of the Red Bull driver.

Helmut Marko he said that Verstappen would have liked to sleep two more hours, but it is not surprising that the checks can take place early in the morning because it is usually easier and quicker to obtain the urine sample.