Red Bull domain

One win and one second place for each side in the first two GPs of the season. Until now Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez shared the stage equally in this start to the 2023 World Cup in which Red Bull has shown overwhelming supremacy over the competition. The two drivers from the Milton Keynes stable would be side by side at the top of the championship standings if it weren’t for the record lap signed by Verstappen during the last lap of the Jeddah race, which allowed the Dutchman to snatch that little bonus point which currently allows him to still be leader of the World Cup. It goes without saying that in everyone’s opinion, within the paddock, Verstappen still remains the main favorite for the conquest of the world crown, with a large margin over Checo Perez. However, until the reigning champion has carved out a sufficient advantage over the Mexican, it is right to give Perez his legitimate chances.

Clash of two

If indeed the championship were to turn into a long lonely derby between Verstappen and Perez for Red Bull it would be a novelty to manage given that in the past even the duels between Vettel and Webber – during the first golden era of the Milton Keyens team – had always also involved drivers from other teams. Obviously the main mission for the Anglo-Austrian team is to avoid a remake of what happened in Mercedes between Hamilton and Rosberg at the beginning of the hybrid era. Precisely for this reason the main teaml Christian Horner revealed that he gave before the Saudi Arabian GP of very clear instructions to their pilots. Commandments that, presumably, will be valid in every weekend of this long season that promises to be monopolized by the RB19.

Horner as referee

“We have two very mature riders – Horner told the media present in Saudi Arabia – they have worked well together in the past. We discussed the race and various scenarios before the race and told them: ‘Listen, you are free to run today, but the rules of engagement are clear. The team comes first. Respect each other, respect the cars you’re driving and let’s try to bring home the maximum points’. And they succeeded”. It should be underlined, in fairness, how Verstappen’s departure from the rear helped to avoid too ‘close’ encounters between the two teammates. In the future, the stories between the two on the track could become much more tense.