2022 was undoubtedly the year of Max Verstappen. The Dutch Red Bull driver dominated the season far and wide, winning 15 out of 22 races and becoming world champion with four rounds to go before the end of the season. Yet, despite this triumphal journey, Verstappen still found a way to produce himself in some memorable rages on the radioa characteristic that has accompanied him since his entry into Formula 1.

From the annoyance for the DRS that didn’t work in Spain to the abrupt refusal to cede the position to his teammate in the Sao Paulo GP, obviously passing through the fierce underlinings to the mistakes made by his garage in Austin and in the Singapore qualifying sessions, the radio communications of the #1 with its low wall have become peppered several times. This type of attitude made Verstappen perceived on the outside as an insatiable and often angry driver.

However, the two-time world champion is convinced that the view that the public has of him is not correct. The Red Bull standard bearer tried to explain his point of view in an interview with New York Timesemphasizing the fact that you have a rather calm character outside the circuits: “People might think differently, but really I’m pretty calm. I don’t get angry about many things. They don’t bother me. I know what I have to do here [in F1]and that is to try to drive as fast as possible on the track“.

With regard to his utterances on the radio, the 25-year-old from Hasselt does not seem to consider them real anger, but rather outbursts dictated by the situation of the moment: “I get angry because things aren’t right, but for me that’s not even real anger. Maybe others perceive it as angry, but I think being really angry is something that happens to me very rarely”he concluded.