The penalty looms

As has emerged in recent days, and as logic suggests, Red Bull is oriented towards breaking away from the fifth ICE for the car of Verstappen at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

This will mean a dropped ten positions on the starting grid of the race. It hasn’t been made official yet, but based on Verstappen’s statements in the paddock on Thursday, there seems to be very little doubt.

Verstappen ready to come back

“It’s likely, yes.“, the three-time world champion admitted to the journalists present at the media meeting, adding: “Of course I knew this was going to happen, so It’s no surprise to me. Obviously on a street track it is not pleasant to serve a penalty and therefore most likely it will be here.”

Verstappen also assessed the prospects of a possible comeback: “If you look at the last two races, we haven’t been particularly fast. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that with 10 penalty positions we have a chance of winning. But races can be turned upside down at any moment. It will be necessary to have an open mind and try to make the best of this situation. But at the moment I don’t know how competitive we can be. There will be new asphalt in some places and there are many unknowns, like the weather.”