‘Just’ a new ICE for the Dutch

Max Verstappen for several races it has already been at the limit as far as the power unit components are concerned (4 are allowed per season by the regulation before incurring a penalty). The cooling problems and some inconveniences like the one that happened in Canada in free practice forces Red Bull to act and Spa in Belgium is a good date to get a penalty since overtaking is quite simple.

As anticipated by the newspaper racingnews365.com very close to the Dutch driver’s entourage there will be ten penalty positions which will see Verstappen on the starting grid because only a new ICE, a thermal engine, will be introduced.

These are Marko’s words in the column on speedweek.com relating to the next race weekend: “Now we go to Belgium, one of Max’s favourite tracks, where the weather changes almost every hour and, it seems, it will be the same this time too: rain on Friday and Saturday, but probably dry track for the race. This should be in our favour“.