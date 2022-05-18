The events in Abu Dhabi do not have a single cause. Of course, Nicholas Latifi’s accident and Michael Masi’s consequent work had a strong impact on the progress of the race that decided the 2021 World Cup. But that of Yas Marina was a concatenation of events in which it had a capital importance Sergio Perez. The much mistreated Mexican in the final of last season pulled out his claws and in the last race he had the merit of lengthening the first stint, waiting at the gate for Lewis Hamilton (who had already stopped), saving rubber and then blocking the seven times World Champion. Thanks to the fight between the Mexican and Sir Lewis, Max Verstappen recovered eight fundamental seconds: they were in fact used to not give Hamilton the free pit stop ‘window’. In this way the Briton was forced to stay on track with the Safety Car: after all, why would he have to risk losing his position on Verstappen or even finishing second behind the safety car? It would have been a sensational own goal.

Super Max, who certainly cannot say that Masi’s decision favored him (although it is the truth), gave Perez what Perez is: “For me that was a race like any other, naturally with greater pressure, because it was a question of fighting for a World Cup. The moment I passed Carlos Sainz after the pit stop, I didn’t see Lewis because he was far ahead, but I knew Checo hadn’t stopped and at that point I understood what was happening“He told the podcast The Edge. “This episode marked my competition: if Checo hadn’t blocked Hamilton, I wouldn’t have been champion. Lewis would then have a free stop and end up there. Completely reducing the gap was crucial for the final victory. It looked like we were losing the championship, but then Latifi’s accident happened, the Safety Car came out and the opportunity to stop opened up, which in turn gives you the chance to win as long as the race resumes. When the Grand Prix resumed, it was the right time“.