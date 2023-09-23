The FIA ​​stewards admitted that Max should have received a grid penalty for “impeding”. But here comes the clarification: from Japan onwards, confirmed cases will be punished with three positions on the grid

It took a week, but in the end the International Automobile Federation admitted – albeit implicitly – that it had not made the correct decision on the incidents involving Max Verstappen in qualifying for the last Singapore GP. The world champion, who had however been excluded in Q2 and qualified only eleventh, iOn three different occasions he had ended up under investigation for “impeding” and that is for having obstructed other drivers during their fastest lap. The investigation, however, ended with a sort of “quasi-acquittal” for Max, who was not sent back to the grid but only reprimanded with two insignificant reprimands (the sanction of ten penalty positions is triggered only after the fifth yellow card of the season) .

DIETROFRONT FIA — At Suzuka, however, there was a substantial U-turn by the commissioners, who in a meeting with team representatives explained how the wrong ruling in the Verstappen case will not constitute a precedent for future similar situations. The Italian Matteo Perini, already part of the judging commission in Singapore and present in the stewards' panel also in Japan, has in fact clarified with the teams that, from now on, the next clear cases of impeding – as was Verstappen's on Tsunoda last Saturday – they will always be assessed with a penalty of three positions on the starting grid. In that case, Max had in fact hindered the young AlphaTauri driver's lap, but had only received a reprimand and not a sanction because he was justified for not having been promptly informed via radio of Tsunoda's arrival.

DANGEROUS PREVIOUS — A similar wrong choice had also been made with regard to Logan Sargeant, who had committed a clear crime in Singapore impeding on Lance Stroll in Q1, but had received a simple reprimand due to poor communication with the pits. Situations which, as noted by many during the week leading up to the Japanese GP, would have constituted a dangerous precedent: from Marina Bay onwards, in practice it would have been enough not to inform the pilots via radio (with obvious repercussions also on safety) to avoid any penalty for impeding. Furthermore, the commissioners' decision was also in clear contrast with previous sentences: this year, in Monte Carlo, for example Leclerc had been penalized for obstructing Norris under the tunnel, although the error was more the fault of the Ferrari wall (guilty of not having warned Charles) than the driver.

THE CLARIFICATION — So the FIA ​​implicitly admitted that it had judged too softly at least one of the three alleged impeding committed by Verstappen. And above all he clarified that, regardless of whether the responsibility lies with the engineers in the pits or with the driver, future violations of this type will all be sanctioned with a three-place grid penalty. As regards the pit lane episode – Max had stopped to take up space from the cars in front, however also forcing Russell and Leclerc to crash in the pit lane – the stewards found that the maneuver is not prohibited by the regulations, therefore urging an intervention by the Federation in the regulatory context. Among other things, to avoid further Singapore-style chaos, race director Niels Wittich informed the teams that there will be a minimum time of 1 minute and 54 seconds to complete the exit lap from the pits in qualifying, with the aim to avoid the formation of dangerous trains of cars that proceed very slowly in the last sector.