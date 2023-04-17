Verstappen and Alonso, mutual respect

Between Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso there is a lot of respect. Super Max sees in the Spaniard one of the strongest riders of the generation that preceded him: perhaps he also believes that he was the strongest, but if he were to say so… heavens beat up. Nando he thinks the same of the Dutchman, and perhaps sees himself in the Red Bull driver, 16 years younger and currently much better career choices.

The Dutchman has already surpassed Alonso in terms of number of Formula 1 victories and should do the same in terms of number of world championship titles. Barring surprises, already at the end of this season. Verstappen, at least in words, doesn’t look much at his numbers, but there’s one that he can’t help but comment on: the 33its trademark until 2021, which is also the name of the Mission by Alonso, stopped at 32 victories in Formula 1.

Verstappen’s words

For Verstappen, the Aston Martin driver absolutely deserves a return to victory ten years after Montmeló 2013: “I think that Fernando should have already won many more races than he took home. I think he deserves much more, so I would be very happy to see him win race number 33. But in a way I would also like him to win more. We will see in the next races“.

The Mission 33

In Spain there is no talk of anything else, above all because Alonso has shown himself to be very competitive in the first three races. Not at Verstappen’s level, but he hinted that with the right ingredients and a little bit of luck he can really win. There Mission 33, as the two-time world champion called it, would also give the first victory in Formula 1 to Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and would do a minimum of justice to the career of Alonso, largely rewarded under his merits in Formula 1. , the Spaniard would become the seventh oldest driver to win a race in Formula 1, leapfrogging Nigel Mansell. In fact, the Briton won the last GP in Adelaide 1994, when he was 41 years and three months old: Alonso will blow out 42 candles on 29 July. Considering only “full-time” drivers – in the 1950s in F1 some drivers only raced in Indianapolis – Nando he would even be sixth, after Luigi Fagioli (unattainable with his victory in Reims, in 1951, at the age of 53), Giuseppe Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Piero Taruffi and Jack Brabham.