Melbourne, race direction under investigation

In the end he still won, but Max’s radio teams Verstappen censored by the beeps of the FIA, they exuded all their impatience with the race direction’s decision to interrupt the Australian Grand Prix for the second time. According to the world champion, there weren’t the conditions for another red flag that risked compromising a victory now in the safe.

Verstappen’s words

“I’m very happy to have won, but the race towards the end was a bit of a mess. I didn’t understand the need for a red flag at the end: if we had had a Safety Car and then a normal rolling start we wouldn’t have had all these incidents, but a normal finish. So the problems created themselves in the direction of the race“, said the Dutchman after the race. “I think many riders were confused about the reason for the red flag, we’ll talk about it in Baku“.

Among these drivers are Lando Norris, who has accused the FIA ​​of simply wanting to make Formula 1 spectacular without the decision-makers ever setting foot in a cockpit, and George Russell, whose race was literally destroyed by the first red flag shown after the race. accident of Alex Albon.

Chaos even with the spectators

Beyond the opinions that everyone may have on the red flag-Safety Car issue, the management of the final minutes certainly left something to be desired on the safety side, as a group of spectators reached the track even before the checkered flag was displayed . Some fans then managed to reach the car number 27 of Nico Hülkenberg, parked at the exit of turn 2 with the light still flashing in the rear, and which was therefore not in safe conditions.