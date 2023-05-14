Verstappen the best, or maybe not

The two world titles won in a row and the absolute dominating role he is playing at the beginning of this season are just two of the aspects that have indicated Max Verstappen as the best driver in Formula 1. Many ‘colleagues’ and enthusiasts have in fact recognized the Dutchman’s talent as the greatest in the Circus today, regardless of the potential of Red Bull and the state of grace of the RB19 in this first part of the world championship.

The ‘duel’ with Hamilton

Even before the slump in performance of the Mercedesthe most spectacular duel that had been witnessed featured Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had fought for the 2021 world title up to the last, disputed round of the world championship of that year in Abu Dhabi, then won by the current number 1 of Red Bull. In that season, the Mercedes line-up was not yet made up of the Hamilton-Russell duo, so much so that the seven-time world champion had as his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton still fastest

The Finn, who agreed to undertake a new experience in Alfa Romeo in 2022, believes that the fastest driver in today’s F1 is not Verstappen, but Hamilton. Number 77 in the podcast explained it ‘Beyond the Grid’: “Hamilton is the fastest driver on the grid – said Bottas, who in his experience in Mercedes became vice-world champion in 2019 and 2020 – first of all, Lewis has such a talent that he is ‘annoying’. Also, outside of race weekends, he works a lot harder than people might believe.”

A tough driver to beat

Continuing his speech, the 10 GP winner then added further considerations: “Over the weekends, he’s often the last person out of the paddock. This combination, combined with his great talent, leads him to always do well. His average basic performance is so solid that, together with his consistency, makes it really hard to beat. When I managed to defeat him, that was a really good day for me.”