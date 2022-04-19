On the eve of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen had the opportunity to speak with the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, discussing with him various issues related to the very topicality of the Circus. Among the topics covered, the Dutch Red Bull expressed his opinion on the official moves by F1 regarding the new stages for the 2023 season, in particular with the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a third scheduled test in the United States.

Also in this case, the top flight will therefore play its own event on a city ​​circuit, exactly like the Saudi one in Jeddah – which hosted the last test scheduled before Melbourne – and the other American one in Miami, which will make its absolute debut this season. However, Verstappen did not hide his opposition to these choices, explaining them in detail in an interview with De Telegraaf just before starting Friday free practice in Melbourne: “Of course they have to increase their earnings and try to make the sport more popular – commented on Liberty Media’s strategies – but it is also important that the most suitable F1 tracks remain on the calendar, without just going to street circuits in the city. These machines are not made for that. He understands that, but he must also take his shareholders into account. It won’t be like it used to be: entertainment is becoming more and more important and this also has an impact on the calendar “.

In addition, the number 1 of Red Bull confirmed what had already been established in the weeks preceding the world championship on the docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’refusing to make any statements on the work of Netflix in protest for the lack of authenticity of the program, accused of representing episodes or statements not inherent to the reality of the facts. A drift that has led the authors to promise a more faithful narrative starting from next season.