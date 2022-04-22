It has been raining so hard in Imola all day that Formula 2 practice has been postponed. The track is also wet in the 1st free practice of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022. If we are to believe the predictions, it won’t stop at this one rainy session this weekend either.

The first drivers who dare to show themselves on the track have to accelerate with their little toe in order not to spin. Several times we see cars mowing the lawn or standing backwards. Slowly we see more and more drivers on the track, creating a dry line.

As a result, the drivers can start driving on the intermediate tires. Ferrari then takes an extra leap forward. Leclerc and Sainz have a big lead over Verstappen, who finishes in third place. If conditions on the tarmac don’t change for qualifying, only two drivers seem likely to have a shot at pole position.

1st free practice of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022

Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Kevin Magnussen Mick Schumacher

Times of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022

Friday April 22, 2022

Qualification: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, April 23, 2022

2nd free practice: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

sprint race: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Sunday 24 April 2022

Race: 3:00 PM