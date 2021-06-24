Formula 1 moves to Austria for two consecutive GPs which could represent a rather important turning point in the world championship standings. In fact, Max Verstappen and Red Bull will be able to try to expand their advantage in the championship by taking advantage of a ‘home’ and historically favorable track. The battle of strategies that decided the Paul Ricard race did not, however, make us forget the all-political duel that pits Red Bull and Mercedes on the thorny issue of wing flexibility. After the new technical directive that regulated the stiffness of the rear wings, in fact, now the focus is entirely shifted to the aerodynamic appendages of the nose.

Red Bull awaits FIA decision on Mercedes front wing

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Styrian GP, ​​Verstappen himself agreed to address a question on the subject, explaining the clarifications requested by his team: “As a team, we asked the FIA ​​to carry out checks on the front wings as well – commented the championship leader – because obviously they have a very important effect on the performance of a car ”. The Dutch driver, who has already won three GPs this season, also spoke about the situation of great equilibrium present in both championships. The hope, in Milton Keynes, is to follow up on the first double podium of the season, won in France.

“We work to give our best as a team. The manufacturers’ title is an important bike for us – underlined Verstappen – and we will try to obtain results like that of Paul Ricard also in the next Grand Prix ”.