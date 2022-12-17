The March 15, 2015 a page in the history of Formula 1 was written: a rookie with a surname already known in the Circus, but ‘renewed’ with the young face of Max Verstappenmember of the Red Bull Junior Team and new driver of the Red Bull. The element that most struck was the age of the future two-time world champion: 17 years. Never in the history of this sport has a minor been seen on the track, and never again will there be, given the new regulation which obliges one to be of age in order to obtain the Superlicence. The Dutch himself, moreover, wrote another record the following season, winning on his debut in Red Bull at the Spanish GP, in that case at 18 years and 7 months.

Red Bull, therefore, and not that Toro Rosso which is now known under the name of AlphaTauri. While with the Milton Keynes team Verstappen began his climb towards victories, with the team from Faenza he had the opportunity to accumulate experienceto such an extent that the same ‘Mad Max’ he considered it a good thing to have started with a less competitive reality like that of Toro Rosso. An aspect that the 25-year-old also underlined in an interview with the Americans of NBCproviding valuable advice to Logan Sargeantone of three rookies for the 2023 season.

Addressing him and others rookiesVerstappen underlined the advantages of not starting with a top team: “Enjoy the moment – he has declared – Logan is on a team where he won’t fight for wins, but maybe that’s good because, in your first year, you don’t necessarily need or want to. Sure, everyone wants to win, but when you have little experience it’s different. I am very happy that I started at Toro Rosso, for instance. You accumulate experience, you can make mistakes and nobody pays attention”. In conclusion, Verstappen hopes that too much pressure will not be exerted against Sargeant, even more so as a result of the three races that will be held in the USA in 2023, i.e. in his mother country: “I hope just that you learn a lot in this first year and that don’t put too much pressure on yourselfbecause it is an extraordinary opportunity – he continued – there are a lot of amazing drivers out there, but you are there for merit, and you deserve it. Of course, as an American, I think it’s an amazing opportunity to drive three GPs in the USA, so I wish him the best.”