In 2023 Daniel Ricciardo will come back in Red Bull as third driver, engaged in the simulator and in the team’s commercial activities, rejoining the stable that had launched him after four years spent between Renault and McLaren. It will certainly be strange to see the 33-year-old Australian off the starting grid after twelve consecutive seasons in Formula 1, but the Perth standard bearer himself said he felt exhausted and felt the need for a period away from the cockpit to find love again for racing. Red Bull has thus welcomed the return of the prodigal son, perhaps also to put a little more pressure on Sergio Perez, always quite far in results from his teammate Max Verstappen.

And the Dutchman recently spoke about his colleague and the path that led him to return to the team: “Now that Daniel will be our third driver, we shouldn’t miss him too much in Formula 1. His absence will obviously be a loss for our sport. Daniel has certainly done well in the past, but in Formula 1 there is a rule that only matters how good you did in your last race“. Verstappen, in the interview given to the compatriots of Formulas 1he continued: “Nothing can be done in hindsight, but it would have been better for Daniel if he had stayed longer at Red Bull. I also talked about it with him, but it was also about being comfortable. And at some point it wasn’t like that for him anymore. He therefore evaluated the alternatives and looked for the best compromise between sporting success and feeling at ease ”. The two-time world champion then noted that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko would have liked to keep Ricciardo: “I know everyone at Red Bull had his best interests at heart. Instead of walking away, he could have talked to the team. But she went like this“, concluded Verstappen.