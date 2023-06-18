During the third practice we found out how treacherous the weather conditions can be on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. The many liters of rain that fell caused several drivers to make mistakes. Also Carlos Sainz who drilled his Ferrari hard into the wall. Fortunately for the Spanish driver, his team repaired the car in time for qualifying.

Q1

You thought we had a quick red flag in first free practice? Ha, qualifying is going down considerably thanks to Zhou. Within half a minute all the power of his Alfa Romeo is gone. Zhou parks the car at the end of the pit lane, but still manages to get his car running. The race management wants to talk to the team about what happened after qualifying, but Zhou can just go back to the pits.

Somehow Zhou has managed to get going! 😅 Back to the pits for the @alfaromeotake driver #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jMS4LO7Uww — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

After a few minutes of delay, we get a rematch. It is no longer raining now, but that could change at any time. For example, Sargeant’s engineer reports that it is already raining in the second corner. On other parts of the track, it seems that the sun is coming through. The sun is stronger than the rain. Slowly but surely a dry line appears.

Verstappen is asked if he is thinking about the dry weather tires. “No, I won’t,” Verstappen responds. The closer we get to the end of Q1, the faster the times. That’s why Sainz is trying to choose the right time to go. Just then, Gasly and Tsunoda arrive at high speed. Tsunoda can still get around it via the track, but Gasly has to swerve to the run-off lane. Gasly is therefore not happy with Sainz. The French driver finishes together Tsunoda, De Vries, Sargeant and Zhou in Q1.

Traffic at the checked flag! 😅 This is a bit chaotic 😳#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gXfQfvmdRo — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

Q2

After qualifying, the race management will take a look at what Sainz did at the end of the previous part. That’s for later, now time for the second part. The track keeps drying up and the dry line is clearly visible. Everyone goes for the safe option, which is the intermediates is, except for Alexander Albon. The rest of the drivers want to have at least a time before betting on the slicks.

Everything and everyone looks at Albon while Stroll goes off hard. He gives the wall a kiss with the nose and can continue. Albon shows that the last sector is ready for tire without profile. After this lap by Albon, the field is divided between cars with the soft tire and the intermediate. But then it starts to rain again. Still, Williams’ gamble pays off. Albon’s tires are up to temperature enough to drive a second faster than anyone else.

Alex Albon is fastest out on track so far! 🚀 With a lap time of 1:18.725 ⏱️🔥#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y2y9rx4tya — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

The question now is whether the rain will continue and whether the rain tires will get better again. For now it seems that the dry line is good enough for the soft tire for much of the track. At the end of the second part, several drivers are still trying on the intermediates, but then it is already too late. Leclerc, Pérez Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas are stuck in Q2. Albon clocked the fastest time with his good guess.

Q3

Where big names linger, more can also continue to the next part. Alexander Albon therefore benefits, but we also find the McLarens and Hülkenberg in the last part of qualifying. In the last part it started raining again. As if we hadn’t already had enough plot twists. Verstappen is the first to set a time, but then improves that time by a second.

And then we see the next red flag this weekend. Oscar Piastri lost his McLaren while accelerating out of a corner and has not been found. Just before the red flag is waved, Hülkenberg crosses the line and sets a good second fastest time. During the salvage work of Piastri’s car, it keeps on raining.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Piastri loses it at Turn 8 and hits the barrier Driver is OK, but it’s an early end to Oscar’s session 😔#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9VBNLoOYdW — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

In the time that the McLaren is removed, the track only gets wetter. Verstappen still goes outside, but knows what time it is. Nobody is going to improve their time, so the pole position is in the bag. Of course also tribute to Nico Hülkenberg. See if tomorrow The Hulk can finally get off the hateful 0 podiums.

Canadian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying results

Verstappen Hulkenberg Alonso Hamilton Russell Ocon Norris Sainz Piastri Albon Leclerc Perez Stroll Magnussen Bottas Tsunoda Gasly DeVries Sergeant zhou

What time does F1 start in Canada?

Sunday

Race: 8:00 PM