One step away from the title

The Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday evening they decided the starting grid for Sunday’s race, with Max Verstappen which will be triggered by pole position for the tenth time this season. Should the reigning champion not mathematically clinch the title at the end of Saturday’s Sprint race, the Dutchman could have a great opportunity to attempt his goal again on 8 October, also taking advantage of the misstep of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez away

The Mexican, in fact, ended the test prematurely 13th position, failing to make the Q2 cut and also finishing behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. With the subsequent penalties inflicted on the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, it will be the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton who will try to ruin the party for the #1 Red Bull, provided that the latter does not end the game early after the Sprint checkered flag.

Pay attention to the track

There is therefore great satisfaction for Verstappen, who however did not exclude an element not to be underestimated such as the asphalt of the track Lusailrequalified shortly before F1’s return to Qatar after its absence in 2022: “The asphalt didn’t give much grip, so I tried to build my pace lap after lap, but we were in a good window – has explained – we improved quite easily attempt after attempt, especially on the first lap in Q3 the car gave me good sensations. It seemed like a good lap, but at the same time at the limit, because it seemed difficult to understand and interpret this asphalt. Overall I’m happy with the performance and our day. The car seems to work well at night, which is good, but the next qualifying will be in different conditions and a little warmer, so I don’t know what will happen. In any case it’s a nice start to the weekend and we won’t be able to touch the cars, so this will be positive for us. I couldn’t have hoped for better because on Sprint weekends it’s always difficult to get the car set-up right, but we did the best we could.”