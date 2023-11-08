Verstappen, the first one is never forgotten

With 52 victories in Formula 1 at just 26 years old, Max Verstappen he should only look to the future, because now no record, even Lewis Hamilton’s victories and pole positions, are no longer safe. Yet, the three-time world champion occasionally looks back. Because he never forgets the first time. And then, what a first time.

Montmeló, 2016. Red Bull has just relegated Daniil Kvyat to Toro Rosso after a disastrous start in his home race in Sochi in which he hit Sebastian Vettel twice. In his place was the very young Verstappen, who was asked for nothing more than a solid weekend. Maybe, bringing some points home. Mile after kilometre, however, the then 18-year-old gained more and more confidence driving the RB12, obtaining an honorable fourth place on the starting grid. After the Mercedes bumper car at the start of the race, Verstappen actually found himself second. And, with the help of a successful strategy unlike that of Daniel Ricciardo, the Dutchman managed to hit the mark on the first try.

Verstappen’s words

“It was crazy. I had been on the team for a week, I had to go to the simulator and learn the procedures. I had a booklet just for this purpose! I had no expectations for that weekendI had to learn so many things, plus I suddenly found myself in a top team: if I had a bad weekend I couldn’t hide“, these are the memories of the Dutchman on the Red Bull channels.

“It was all a matter of getting used to the machine and the tools. I had a solid weekend until Sunday, I was already happy with what I had achieved. Christian (Horner, ed.) on the starting grid he told me to have fun, not to have pressure and get some points. I thought: ‘Okay…’. I qualified fourth and then the clash between the Mercedes happened, so I thought I could even get on the podium. I kept an eye on the tires, we made two pit stops, I had to keep Kimi behind for a few laps. With ten laps to go I started to get nervous, because I couldn’t make a mistake. I told myself that that could have been my first victory and therefore I couldn’t make a mistake. In the end I succeeded and I think Lambiase did too (the track engineer, ed.) he was shocked. I was too. It’s a weekend you won’t forget, because you work to get into Formula 1, you dream of being on the podium, and winning was really exciting. It was a dream come true“.