Verstappen spent his penalty at Spa

Both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have already spent some starting grid penalty after 14 of the 24 races scheduled for 2024. Perez took advantage of his elimination in Q1 at Silverstone to introduce a completely new power unit and Max Verstappen limited himself to a new ICE at Spa, losing 10 positions.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, Red Bull mechanics broke the curfew to work on Verstappen’s car, in particular to replace another component of the power unit that had given warning signals. The Dutchman, therefore, can’t sleep soundly with all these power unit problems that have characterized this first part of the season.

Asked about the ‘health’ of the engine fleet available to the drivers, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he replied like this: “Do we have enough engines in our batch to finish the season? It depends on what happens to the batch – Horner said – I still think we are okay now after having spent the penalty at Spa. We compromised this race, but Verstappen has still extended his lead over Norris in the Drivers’ standings and this will send him on holiday more relaxed and now that we have spent the penalty we can look more calmly at the rest of the championship”.