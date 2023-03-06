According to a Brit, Verstappen is not the best driver and a Brit and a Spaniard performed better. We know who the Spaniard is, but who is the Brit?

Yesterday was a heavenly day. There was another Formula 1 race! Finally! It became quite clear during the winter tests and training sessions that Red Bull has a great car to extend both titles. In addition to an excellent car, there were of course also the necessary superlatives for Max Verstappen.

He took pole and pulled away in a Schumacher-esque manner before getting into trouble again. Given the position after the GP Bahrain 2023, you could assume that Verstappen has performed the best. But according to Edd Straw of the renowned The Race (recommended!) is not the case.

Alonso. Of course Alonso.

At The Race they keep a close eye on everything and not only look at the points scored, but how well the driver has performed compared to his material. And seen in that light, the British magazine did not find Verstappen, but Fernando Alonso, the best driver of the weekend.

It was the most entertaining driver anyway, because we could enjoy the action on the track several times. He overtook Russell, Hamilton and Sainz on his own. Rarely was a podium as deserved as Alonso’s yesterday. We expect to see him there more often.

Verstappen not the best (or second best) after all

Now you would expect ‘Ons Max’ to be number 2, but no. There is a Brit: Alexander Albon! A surprising choice. It mainly depends on how slow that Williams is. It doesn’t seem to be the soap box of years past. Despite the fact that Albon drove flawlessly, he won his point because of Leclerc’s failure, not so much because of a nice maneuver.

But where is Verstappen? On P3! Good thing, too. It is striking that Hamilton is on P8, while the British put Lewis on a pedestal. The almost eight-time world champion has done what he could.

Then finally Nyck de Vries. The finished 14th, mainly due to others. The performance is rewarded by The Race with a second last place: P19. ouch. Even before Esteban Ocon, who actually did everything wrong that you can do wrong.

