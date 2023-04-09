Mr. Max Verstappen is not a fan of sprint races and wants shorter weekends.

The first three Formula 1 races are over and we can now take a break. The next race, the Grand Prix of Azrbaijan, will take place at the end of this month. That is also the first race that there is a sprint race.

A proposal has been submitted for the sprint race on which the teams are surprisingly unanimous. Now there is a free practice, qualifying, free practice, sprint race and race. The new format then becomes free practice, qualifying for sprint race, sprint race, qualifying for race and the race itself. The advantage is that the drivers take a little more risk in the sprint race because it has no influence on the next race.

Crowded calendar

The best Dutch driver of all time is not really a fan of the sprint races, not yet. Not so much because he doesn’t feel like it himself, but mainly because of the overcrowded calendar. He informs that Motorsport:

I’m not a fan of it at all. I think if we all start doing that, the race weekends will get even more crowded than they already are. Personally, I don’t think it’s the right approach. It is understandable, they want to make every day extra exciting. But I think it might be better to shorten the weekend and have two days that you can make exciting. We are now heading into 24, 25 race seasons. If we also cram those weekends full, it no longer has any added value for me. I’m not having fun with that anymore. Max Verstappen, not a fan of sprint races at all.

Now it is logical that Verstappen does not want to change anything. The way things are going now fits Red Bull. Extra sprint races and extra qualifying can also result in extra damage.

Verstappen is not a fan of sprint races, but does he have a point?

But doesn’t the Dutchman just have a point here? Because the more races there are, the less special or special. Especially if it’s also tough jobs like in Bahrain, Miami, Las Vegas or those kind of banana republics. A race is also less important. It is especially important not to drop out and to consistently pick up points. In the 1970s there were only 10-12 races, so you really had to work hard to win a few races.

Anyway, let us know in the comments what you think: more races and sprint races for these tax-evading millionaires or is it getting a bit crazy now? Let us know in the comments!

