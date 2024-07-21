‘Hot’ start

They never fail to put on a show Max Verstappen and Lando Norriswhich sparked off already in the first corner of the Hungarian Grand Prix. It all happened at the start, with Norris getting off to a bad start and being flanked on the inside by his teammate Oscar Piastri and on the outside by the reigning world champion. The Australian took the lead at turn 1, while Norris and Verstappen almost made contact, with the #1 which greatly widens the trajectory outside the limits of the track and then re-enters the track in an extremely decisive manner, overtaking the second papaya car.

Q&A on the radio

At this point the explosion immediately explodes. battle of the radio teams, with Norris accuses Verstappen of deliberately accelerating to go off the trackon the asphalt escape route, to be helped and complete the overtaking there. Max, for his part, responds by claiming that Norris pushed him off the track. and that he was the one in front at the apex of the first corner. The FIA ​​immediately opened an investigation into the incident, but this time It was the Red Bull pit wall that played it safe.

Max Threatens Revenge

Despite Verstappen’s disagreement, in fact, from the pit wall the indication came to Max not to risk a penalty and to give the position back to Norris. Verstappen reluctantly followed the order, complaining about the actions of the race management and promising ‘revenge’ on Norris: “Ok, so now you can push people off the track? You can tell the FIA ​​that this is how we will drive from now on“, the orange champion announced menacingly.