by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1, what a balance at the top

The 2024 Formula 1 season will be remembered for Lando’s pursuit Norris to the bastion erected by Max Verstappenstrong with three consecutive titles and a fourth that seemed ready but is no longer so certain.

Since McLaren changed the face of the MCL38 with the Miami updates, the Briton has been a constant presence in the podium zone. And thanks to Red Bull’s difficulties, over the months he has increasingly nourished his hopes of the championship, until arriving at the October break with 52 points to recover.

Curiously, since the Miami weekend the two rivals in the standings have obtained the same number of points: in a hypothetical World Championship starting in Florida Verstappen and Norris would be tied at 221 points. This means not only that the Dutchman’s fort is holding up thanks to the victories at the start of the season, but that the world champion is defending his advantage like a champion despite the fact that the technical situation first balanced out and then actually turned in favor of McLaren.

Plates, great season

In third place in this ranking would be Oscar Piastri, at 199, who however in Miami did not have the complete updates that Norris benefited from. With this season the Australian is demonstrating that he can aspire to a leading role in the future also in the World Championship.