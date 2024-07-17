The lesson learned from Norris

In Austria Max Verstappen And Landon Norris they touched at the end of a duel that had already begun on Saturday in the Sprint, a contact between the two wheels that cost both punctures and the McLaren driver even retirement. The two have a great friendship and analyzed the images together in the following days before the British GP at Silverstone. “The only thing I was interested in was clearing things up with Lando, we agree on 99% of things, which is already a lot”Verstappen summed up with Norris who for his part admitted to having exaggerated in the post-race in demanding an admission of incorrectness from Max so as not to lose the respect that Norris has towards the three-time world champion.

Daniel Ricciardo to the microphones of racefans.net gave his interpretation of what happened and Ricciardo has a certain experience regarding duels – fratricidal in the days of Red Bull – with Max Verstappen. The accident in Baku in 2018 is the most iconic and sensational, but also in Hungary, for example, Verstappen rammed Ricciardo in Turn 2 in 2017 at the start causing the Australian to retire, who on the radio called the Dutchman “a bad loser”. “Max hasn’t changed, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t matured. – Ricciardo’s words – It’s not that we don’t trust ourselves to be alongside Verstappen when it comes to dueling, not at all, we simply know that Verstappen may leave you a centimetre, but not an inch. (2.5 cm ed.)”.

According to Ricciardo Norris he learned a lesson in Austria: “It all started on Saturday, simply in F1 nobody wants to be bulliednobody wants to be looked at in the paddock with looks that imply ‘oh this is an ‘easy’ one when it comes to fighting. Norris learned a lesson on Saturday in the Sprint and on Sunday in the race he tried to raise the level of risk and spread his elbows more, something Verstappen has been doing since the first day he arrived in F1. It’s a shame that they touched, but it happens”.