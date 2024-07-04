Spielberg’s Contact

Formula 1 is brought to England, as a heavy legacy from the Austrian GP, Tensions erupt between Red Bull and McLaren following the accident on the Spielberg track which involved Max Verstappen And Landon NorrisThe two drivers, absolute stars of this first half of the season, are also very good friends.

The events at the Red Bull Ring, however, seem to have cooled relations considerably: immediately after the race Norris explicitly criticised the reigning world champion, underlining how Verstappen would have “lost his respect” if he had not admitted responsibility for the accident. On the other hand, the Dutchman opened the door to a face-to-face clarification with Norris, “but not right away“.

Possible clarification

But not everyone is fanning the flames of tension these days. Adrian Neweythe designer who has been a symbol of Red Bull’s triumphs over the last 15 years and who is leaving the team at the end of the season, has in fact a reconciliation was expected and hoped for between Dutch and British. “I guess Max and Lando will probably have a chat. [sull’accaduto]. They’re both good guys, they’ll work it out between themselves. I think it’s one of those situations where everyone’s a little nervous. They’re both great riders and they’ll be fine.“.

Tension fueled via social media

The concern of many is that the exacerbation of tensionalso favored by some decidedly unwise behaviors displayed on social networks from the teams and the entourages of the two pilots, can fuel unpleasant episodes – on and off the track – at Silverstone, where the Circus will return to racing this weekend. Now more than ever, the two protagonists will be the ones who will be the first to ease the tension.