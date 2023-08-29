All’s well that ends well

“McLaren has money to take our technicians and therefore I suppose they will also have money to repair the trophy”he had joked Max Verstappen in Hungary at the end of the Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring which saw the Dutchman triumph in front of his friend Lando Norris’ McLaren. The latter on the podium uncorked the bottle of bubbles in an ‘explosive’ way, but the blow given to blow off the cork caused Verstappen’s vase to fall, shattering it.

“It’s Max’s fault that he put it too close to the edge”, Norris tried to mock at the press conference. The manufacture Herendiwhich had taken care of the manufacture of these vases worth 40 thousand euros on which 30 people worked for six months, has taken on the task of manufacturing a new trophy to be delivered to Max Verstappen.

The two-time world champion and ruler of 2023 received the vase today, a delivery that was also attended by Lando Norris, the involuntary perpetrator of the ‘damage’ that made the rounds on social media. The following week in Belgium also Red Bull he again damaged a trophy celebrating the brace of Verstappen and Perez. A ‘curse’ that led the Milton Keynes stable to be ironic on social media regarding the celebrations for Max’s success in Zandvoort.