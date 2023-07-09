Race report

Max Verstappen triumphed for the second time in his career at Silverstone, making his first success in the British GP. The Dutchman was outwitted at the start by Lando Norris, but it took him only six laps to regain first position, which he never let go until the checkered flag. The reigning world champion was thus able to celebrate his sixth consecutive success in a season totally dominated by Red Bull so far. A fantastic Lando Norris took the second step of the podium. The Englishman from McLaren, after giving up the whim of leading the race for a few laps, resisted Lewis Hamilton’s attacks in the final stages of the race, who in the restart following the entry of the Safety Car tried without success to snatch the position from his compatriot. However, not even two tire compounds ahead allowed the seven-time world champion to snatch second position from Norris. Behind Hamilton, third, was the second McLaren of rookie Oscar Piastri. Following Russell, Perez, Alonso and Albon. Instead, the two Ferraris were lost, with Charles Leclerc who reached the finish line in ninth position and Carlos Sainz immediately behind, in tenth. A rather heavy flop to digest even in the Constructors’ standings. David Coulthard interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“I got off to a terrible start, we need to analyze the reason. But even after that Lando and both McLarens were quick. It took a few laps to get past it. Then once in the lead I detached them a bit and things fell into place. But again after the Safety Car, with a softer compound, it was difficult to keep the tires alive. The advantage always remained at 3 and a half seconds. I’m glad we won again. 11 victories in a row for the team is something incredible. But it was not a simple or linear race. At the start I drifted a bit, which was certainly not positive. We will have to look at what happened, because the last few starts have been better. This made the race exciting, because I had to push. Lando gave me a hard time, even if in the fight he didn’t hinder me too much, he was very correct“.

Lando Norris (2nd, McLaren)

“Crazy race. I have to thank the team. They did a stellar job. None of this would have been possible without their hard work. In the end they put me on the hard tires and I’m still puzzled by this choice, but we still managed to keep Lewis behind as much as possible. The team gave me tires with more durability, even though I would have liked the softs. I think it was the most sensible choice after the Safety Car. But it doesn’t matter: I was second and I finished second. That’s okay. Here is my first podium. Thanks to all the English fans who supported me and McLaren. Oscar also deserved the podium and to finish third. It would have been perfect. He deserved it for the weekend he did and he could have made it without the Safety Car”.

Lewis Hamilton (3rd, Mercedes)

“The crowd here is amazing, it’s the best crowd all year. I feel their energy and support. They are the reason why I am back here on the podium. Then I want to congratulate Lando and McLaren. They are my family, that’s where I started. It’s beautiful to see them go so fast. I couldn’t keep up with their pace, they were very fast in the fast corners. We had a good fight. The start wasn’t ideal for me but then on the medium tires I came out in the distance. This is positive as a team: we are not far away, we have to push to catch whoever is ahead of us. Battle with Norris? In turn 13-14 I arrived there, but he escaped. Great work by the team, we will keep pushing. It’s an honor to represent this audience.”