According to the Haas driver, the Stewards exaggerated

On Thursday at Silverstone one of the topics of the moment is obviously the collision between Max Verstappen And Landon Norris which was penalised with a ten-second penalty by the Stewards, a sanction which had no bearing on Verstappen’s placing at the chequered flag.

Second Nico Hulkenberg it was just a racing accident: “Verstappen doesn’t do much, basically stay straight and there is space for a car on the outside. Beyond the white line, then, there is also the kerb, there is no wall. The contact was minimal and the consequences were heavy, but there could not have been a lighter contact than what happened. I think we exaggerated a bit and got too excited. For me it was just a simple racing contact”.

Hulkenberg himself had been given a ten-second penalty in Saturday’s Sprint for attacking Fernando Alonso on the inside at Turn 3, forcing him to go wide. “I went to the Stewards to get an explanation of my penalty because I didn’t understand it.. That corner invites you to attack and it just takes a moment to lock the tires and make a mistake. It’s not like you can keep everything under control. That too for me was a racing incident” added the Haas driver.