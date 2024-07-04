Even the Williams driver does not agree with the Commissioners

“Verstappen doesn’t do much, basically stay straight and there is space for a car on the outside. Beyond the white line, then, there is also the kerb, there is no wall. The contact was minimal and the consequences were heavy, but there could not have been a lighter contact than what happened. I think we exaggerated a bit and got too excited. For me it was just a simple racing contact”. So Nico Hulkenberg declared on the eve of Friday practice for the British GP at Silverstone that, in his opinion, what happened between Norris and Verstappen in Austria did not deserve the attention of the Race Stewards.

Alexander Albon is of the same opinion: “If I were Verstappen I would be angry about such a penalty – explained the Williams driver – Norris looked for space on the outside and Max thought there was enough space, but Norris occupied that space too aggressively. Once they both had decided where to position themselves they couldn’t change their line because they would have locked up their tires. For me it’s a racing incident.”

Second Daniel Ricciardo the fact that Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were fighting for the GP victory amplified the attention that was paid to the episode. Albon, in fact, added that: “Sometimes even more dangerous maneuvers occur, but the Commissioners only take action in the event of contact.”