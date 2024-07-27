Comeback duel

Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix will be the final round before the summer break. Verstappen-Norris challenge which seems destined to become the fulcrum of the race for the 2024 world title. The Englishman has so far won only one GP against the seven of his friend-rival and is detached from the reigning champion of 76 lengths. It seems difficult to imagine a comeback, but McLaren’s recent performances and the evident drop in performance experienced by Red Bull leave the door open to some timid hopes.

Furthermore Verstappen will have to start from the back at Spa for the replacement of a component of the power unit which will cost him a 10 position grid drop. For Norris, therefore, this could be the right opportunity to nibble away important points. Anyone who knows about titles won – and also about comebacks, suffered and made – is Lewis HamiltonOn the sidelines of the Belgian weekend, the seven-time world champion answered some questions regarding Norris’ chances of winning his first career title by making a record comeback on the rider orange.

Not an impossible feat. And on Hungary…

“Being over 70 points behind is a big number when you are competing against a car that probably has a reliability record very close to 100%. Max only stopped in Australia, but otherwise they are a very strong team.”Hamilton acknowledged. McLaren, however, has some weapons on its side: “It’s not impossible, but it’s a very difficult challenge, I’d say enormous.. But it’s not impossible at all. They have two strong drivers who are capable of consistently scoring points with a car that is currently at the top. So they definitely have something to start from.”.

Hamilton then also commented on the Hungary episode discussedin which Norris agreed to step aside and let teammate Oscar Piastri win the race, as requested by the team after the Australian lost the race lead for strategic reasons.Max wouldn’t have let it pass – Hamilton stressed – but it’s not up to me to decide. If I were in that situation, I would do what the team asks of me, as difficult as it is, because it’s not just about you. It’s about 2,000 people that you represent and work with and the message that you convey. So, ultimately, I think that [Norris] made the right decision”concluded #44.