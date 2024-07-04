Skit at the press conference

“We don’t want another 2021“. McLaren team principal Andrea Star After the Austrian GP he stated that in his opinion three years ago no unequivocal messages were given by Race Direction and the fruit of this negligence emerged at the Red Bull Ring when Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came into contact while engaged in a duel for the GP victory.

Christian Horner defended his driver, stressing that Verstappen and Hamilton in 2021 suffered the penalties they should have suffered following their mistakes, triggering a piqued reaction from the McLaren number one. The issue was submitted to Lewis Hamilton in a press conference and the seven-time world champion simply stated that disagree with Stella without adding details. Lando Norris intervened saying that “two or three years ago Hamilton would have agreed” thus alluding to the fact that Hamilton has now mentally shelved the issue while he would have had a different reaction when it was hot.

Regarding the duel in Austria between Verstappen and Norris, Hamilton stressed that he didn’t give it too much weight nor did he have anything to say. “They have known each other for many yearswhat happened is their business, it has nothing to do with me and I have no advice for Lando on how to race with Max”Hamilton’s comment.