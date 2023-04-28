Verstappen, front row in Baku

For the first time, Max Verstappen will start from the front row in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It seems strange, but the treacherous walls of the Baku street circuit have never reserved great satisfaction for the Dutch champion, who before today had only managed to snatch third place on two occasions in the fight for pole position.

Sure, Super Max was the favourite, and perhaps remains, at least for the main race. Charles Leclerc he found theexploit, but Ferrari’s race pace is yet to be verified, while from this point of view the two-time world champion and his RB19 have nothing to prove: the pairing is simply perfect. That’s why Verstappen was very calm ahead of the rest of the weekend.

Verstappen’s words

“Ferrari’s pace didn’t particularly surprise me. We knew that Charles was particularly fast here, there were years in which Ferrari were not so competitive at this circuit but he still took pole (for example in 2021, ed)”, said the world champion to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

“It’s not easy to go to the limit on this track and it’s also difficult to get the tires in the right window. I think we kept a pretty clean demeanor today and made some good progress, overall we can be satisfied. Obviously we would like to be in pole position, but the picture is bigger than today. Charles looks very competitive this weekend, as always in Baku“, continued the Dutch to the Red Bull channels. “There are some characteristics of the track that suit Ferrari and others that suit us better. There are no major dramas. I’m satisfied with the set-up of the car and can’t wait for tomorrow to see what we can improve. Tomorrow we will have to have simple sessions, because it is very easy to make mistakes here. We have a good race car and points are scored tomorrow and Sunday, that’s what we will focus on“.