The first parenthesis of the current world championship is giving fans an exciting challenge between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, but the no-holds-barred duel between the Dutch Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton during past season. The two pilots, protagonists of a long head-to-head at very high tension, have also come into contact on several occasions, resulting in controversy due to the incorrect maneuvers of one rather than the other.

One of these, for example, occurred on the occasion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix; in that circumstance, the current world champion in office was invited by his team to give the position to the British Mercedes, thanks to a previous exit in the escape route of the two caused by a forced defense of the former number 33. Verstappen had to yield the location in Hamilton e he tried to do it in the last sector in hopes of having the DRS to counterattack Hamilton thus recovering the lead of the race immediately after.

The seven-time world champion, however, did not fall into the trap set by the Dutch and almost ran into his rival when Verstappen gave a further blow to the brakes approaching the detection point, a tactic that was also staged in the 2022 edition in the fight with Charles Leclerc, but at that point the two were side by side and not one behind the other. Verstappen was punished with a ten second penalty, but did not lose the second position. A definite penalty unfair by Lando Norris who a few days later in Abu Dhabi ironized: “How to stop Leclerc? With the brake test, that’s only ten seconds ”.

An episode that, after months, has not yet been appreciated even by the Technical Director of Red Bull, Adrian Newey. The English designer, returning to evaluate what happened in an interview with The Racein fact, he admitted that Verstappen’s maneuver was dictated by one of his own sense of frustrationgenerated not only as a result of the penalty inflicted on the Dutchman in that same race, but also after other episodes that occurred in previous GPs, especially the violent accident at Silverstone: “The great thing about Max is that he always knows what the car is capable of, because he pulls her neck – said Newey – his feedback is good, he is very aware of what the tires are doing and he can handle it. I think his reputation for being ‘savage’ is unfair. Probably what he did in Saudi Arabia in 2021 it was silly. I think he was frustrated that Lewis didn’t get over him as he expected, but he shouldn’t have put it to the test with the brakes anyway. At the same time, for me at Silverstone it was a clear professional foul by Hamilton, but people seem to have short memories. In any case – he added – Max is very easy to work with, because he is very open. You ask him to do things, and he will always try to get them done. He is gritty, but I think that in general he is very correct. He’s hugely talented, and he’s still on a steep learning curve, he’s just amazing. He doesn’t give himself airs, he doesn’t pretend, he comes and goes on. I love it, it’s fantastic ”.