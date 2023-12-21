The dream circuit exists

The 2024 Formula 1 calendar will be very busy, with 24 GPs scheduled and six Sprint races. Yet the reigning world champion, Max Verstappenwould gladly add another circuit to the world championship program, which Italian motorsport enthusiasts know well: the Mugello. This was revealed by the Dutch champion himself during an interview given to the official podcast of the Red Bull team, Talking Bull.

“A 'dream' track to add to the calendar if you could? For me, Mugello – declared number #1 orange without hesitation – [per via del] track layout. There are so many fast corners and with an F1 car it's so nice.”. Verstappen speaks from experience, given that in the Covid season – 2020 – the Circus included the splendid Tuscan track in the World Championship calendarto guarantee a greater number of GPs in the program.

Bitter memory

On that occasion, however, Verstappen was very unlucky: he qualified in third position behind the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas, his race lasted just the space of a curve. The Honda power unit showed problems from the first metres, 'planting' the Dutchman's Red Bull and causing him to fall into the middle of the group. At that point it was Gasly and Raikkonen who finished the job, touching each other and involving the future world champion in the contact.

Since it is not imaginable – at least in the short term – a return of F1 to the Scarperia and San Piero track, that missed opportunity is destined to remain a regret for Verstappen. The race was won by Lewis Hamilton, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon's second Red Bull, taking his first career podium. The Thai's performance that day suggests that Verstappen could easily have played for success with the two black-silver arrows. Of the 32 circuits where the champion from Hasselt raced in F1, Mugello remains the only one where he did not obtain at least one podium.