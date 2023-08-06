Verstappen shaken by van ‘t Hoff’s death

Motorsport is dangerous it is a message that in the Anglo-Saxon world is written on the tickets of every motor race and stands out in every paddock. Motoring is dangerous, yes, but we tend to remember it only after the fact, in the event of an accident or – as in the case of Dilan van ‘t Hoff – of death.

The Dutchman’s death, which occurred at Spa-Francorchamps on 1 July in a Formula Regional by Alpine race, shocked the paddock. One driver most of all was shaken: Max Verstappen, van’t Hoff’s idol. With his usual very practical way of thinking, the two-time world champion nevertheless invited parents to let the kids run, because fatalities don’t just happen in motoring but in every area of ​​life.

Verstappen’s words

“When the news of Dilano’s accident came out, I wrote a message on social media. A few moments later I saw that her sister had answered me, saying that I was her idol. That answer impressed me. I immediately thought of my family. Then you think: Me**a, what if it happened to me?“, these are his words to the Dutch of Formulas1.

“I don’t know if I manage risk differently, but I definitely think differently. I know how I was when I drove Formula 3. There was no fear and I had none. I don’t even have it now, but now I think more about the possible consequences of my actions. In those days you never thought about it, you just drove by instinct. I’m not talking about Dilano, because he was hit by someone else, but in general, young people take more risks than adults“, continued Super Max. “I think it is logical that after the van ‘t Hoff accident parents no longer want to put their children in a go-kart, but a little boy can also be run over in the city. Danger is always present, not just on the track, but also at home: sometimes improbable things happen, you can even slip in the shower and break your neck. Risks are part of life, otherwise you have to stay indoors“.