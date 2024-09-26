The swear word ‘case’

The clash between Max Verstappen and the FIAwhich exploded in Singapore with the singular condemnation issued by the international federation against the Dutch champion for his too ‘colorful’ language in press conferenceshows no signs of abating.

The Red Bull standard-bearer – who had already begun his battle in the subsequent post-qualifying and race conferencesanswering questions from the media in monosyllables and then holding real improvised interview sessions inside the paddock – he has now doubled down via streaming.

Irony via streaming

In one of his last online racing sessions, joking on Twitch with his friends and teammates from the RedLine team, the three-time reigning F1 world champion returned to make fun of the FIA. To the ironic question posed by one of his teammates about whether or not it is possible to swear during the live video broadcast, Verstappen replied amusedly: “No, no! Otherwise you have to go to social services!”.

After repeating the word “f**k” ironically during the stream, Verstappen was jokingly told by his fellow viewers to “calm down your language a bit, please”. “The FIA ​​is looking”, commented one of his teammates. “The FBI too”, Verstappen’s amused reply. In three weeks, in Austin, we will find out if the relationship between the federation and the world champion has worsened further. It is difficult to imagine an improvement.