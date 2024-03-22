Those who had set an alarm (or, like Remco, just went to sleep late) for the 1st free practice in Australia saw a surprisingly exciting practice session. There were some rough moments and even a big crash. The differences in lap times were also minimal. Hopefully the 2nd free practice in Australia can continue this.

Alexander Albon will look back on VT1 less positively. He's the one who folded his car, causing a red flag. We see Albon before the start of the 2nd free practice in his normal Williams clothes and not in racing overalls. The mechanics are still busy building a new F1 car for the driver, but they will not be able to do that before the end of this training.

Verstappen's car is also being worked on when the lights turn green. His RB20 hit the asphalt hard with the floor, apparently causing a lot of damage. So much valuable time is lost for the reigning world champion. When Verstappen first steps onto the track, there are still 38 minutes on the clock.

Once again lots of action on the track

Just like in the first practice, there are cars on the track all the time. And even now things are not going smoothly. Logan Sargeant accelerates too early, too much and spins while exiting a sharp corner. Fortunately for himself and his Williams mechanics, he manages to remove the car from the wall. Fernando Alonso also goes over the limit. In the 6-7 combination he grabs too much of the exit curb and thus causes his four-wheeled Aston to come loose. The Spanish driver then steers quickly enough to keep the car clear of the wall.

In the meantime, Verstappen did some laps on the mediumtire is on and he reports what is wrong with his car. The brakes lock up and Verstappen suffers from understeer in the last sector, but “the rest of the car drives well,” says the driver. When he switches to new soft tires, Verstappen still does not reach Leclerc's time. Verstappen, like Sainz, is 0.43 seconds short. The Aston Martin finish fourth and fifth and therefore appear to be the fastest team this weekend behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Later, Verstappen tightens his time, but he still has to give in more than three tenths to Leclerc. Things are not going as smoothly as in the two previous races for Verstappen. Annoying for him and his fans, but for the neutral F1 viewer this weekend could be more fun than another dominant victory from Verstappen.

Results of the 2nd free practice for the 2024 Australian GP

Leclerc Verstappen Sainz Stroll Alonso Russell Piastri Pérez Norris Tsunoda Zhou Ricciardo Sargeant Bottas Gasly Hulkenberg Ocon Hamilton Magnussen Albon

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday March 23

3rd free practice: 2:30 AM – 3:30 AM

Qualification: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Sunday March 24

Race: 5:00 am