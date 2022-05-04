In Imola Max Verstappen he put his World Championship back in place: he could not have done better, between pole position, a victorious Sprint and a triumph in the race. And for the first time Charles Leclerc showed a crunch, which allowed the world champion to get close to 27 points behind the Monegasque. The retirements of Sakhir and Melbourne weigh like a boulder: when Red Bull allows them, however, Verstappen is there, and if the RB18 has solved the reliability problems this margin has no value, especially considering that there are 19 other races in anything can happen. Starting from You love mea track theoretically favorable to Red Bull, as Melbourne should have been for Milton Keynes and Imola for Ferrari.

Super Max, therefore, does not venture into predictions in his statements ahead of the weekend: “I think that this weekend is going to be really crazy! I can’t wait to race in Miami, I rode the track on the simulator, we practiced and prepared as much as possible without actually visiting the track. I love racing in Austin, and it’s good to race in another US state. It is exciting to see Formula 1 become more and more important in the United States, F1 and the teams are working hard to promote this sport in America and it shows that we will have more and more races here. (from 2023 there will also be Las Vegas, ed). We are making this sport more and more popular. I think it helps that it is easier to follow the other cars and overtake; certainly also the competition between multiple teams for victories contributes, I think it’s the most important thing for the fans. I hope it will be an exciting weekend, Miami is a really beautiful city and I think it is a really interesting place to compete in a Grand Prix. I believe that not only the riders are enthusiastic, but the fans as well“.