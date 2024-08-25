Max stays at Red Bull

“All year I thought there was a possibility. Let me put it this way: the chances were not zero”he started like this Toto Wolff in the interview given to the Dutch of From the Telegraph, speaking openly about the discussions he had with Verstappen’s entourage to hire the Dutchman. Because the Mercedes number one admitted, for the first time, to having spoken at length with the world champion’s management to evaluate a transfer to the Silver Arrows.

“At Red Bull the situation was uncertain and still is. Not only for the performance on the track but, as we all know, also for what happens off the track“, Wolff continued, adding: “I knew the chances weren’t very high, but the door was never completely closed and I didn’t want to give up. Then in the summer we came to the conclusion that we couldn’t wait any longer. And we made our decisions, both us and Max.”

But the future…

Wolff, however, does not seem at all inclined to give up with a view to the future: “Do I think our paths will cross one day? Yes, I feel it, but I don’t know when. It could be in 2026 or three years later, I don’t know. I can’t say that the door is closed for Max for 2026, because we want to keep them open. And I’m not just talking about us, but the discussion extends to his father Jos and his manager Raymond Vermeulen. I liked the sincerity in the discussions we had”underlined the Austrian manager, confirming that he had treated the world champion.