by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen in Mercedes, it's not impossible

“Everything is possible“. Toto Wolff he left the Bahrain circuit with this significant phrase in support of the market rumors that wanted a negotiation between Mercedes and Max's entourage Verstappen to snatch the Dutchman from Red Bull, taking advantage of the internal crisis that has hit his rivals.

Wolff's words

The Mercedes team principal returned to the market scenario that is driving the paddock crazy: “It is clear that for a driver the most important thing is to be in the fastest car. For this reason there's no reason for Max to change anything in the short term“, he stated in a cryptic tone Sky Sports F1.

Wolff played a bit with the words, first closing and then opening again to the prospect of Super Max in Mercedes: “For 2025 there is a possibility. Not with Max, because he has a contract with Red Bull, and I'm sure his car will be at the level expected. Shall we put an end to the rumors about Verstappen in Mercedes? Let's see what will happen…“.

Wolff, the opportunist

A team principal must know how to act in the interest of the team, and above all know how and when to get moving. Wolff, surprised by Hamilton's departure in the winter, wanted to send an important signal, hunting for the best that Formula 1 has to offer at the moment and exploiting Red Bull's current weaknesses. If this is enough to bring Verstappen to Mercedes, Toto's redemption will be served.