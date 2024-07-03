by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marko holds Verstappen back

Over the weekend at the Red Bull Ring, right at the home of the Milton Keynes team, rumours have reignited that Max Verstappen at Mercedes in the future. A future that is not well defined at the moment (Toto Wolff would like him tomorrow, Jos Verstappen has opened up for 2025 but clearly the world champion wants guarantees of competitiveness to move) but a plausible scenario in light of the never-resolved differences at Red Bull.

Helmut also underlines this between the lines Mark. While the Austrian clearly intends to keep Verstappen, he believes that this can only happen under two conditions: giving him a car that is superior to Mercedes’ and having harmony within the team. To date, only one is satisfied.

Marko’s words

“As long as Red Bull provides Max with a car capable of winning and there is some harmony in the team, he will always respect his contract. What if Mercedes gave him a car? If, if, if…at the moment it’s not like that“, this is his comment on oe24.

The Austrian finally commented on the rumours that Red Bull is having difficulty with the 2026 power units: “Guess who is spreading these rumors. We are respecting the times. There is no plan B if the new engine does not work. Our engine must run or start running. There are many factors at play, such as fuel and battery. It will be exciting to see who will really be in the lead. In terms of horses, we will definitely be there.“.