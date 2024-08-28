by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Mercedes, speech postponed

Max’s possible move Verstappen in Mercedes it was the soap opera of the first part of the season, and it had moments in which it seemed it could turn into reality. The climate in Red Bull, however, has improved compared to the beginning of the year and, although it is not rosy, the “clan” Verstappen and Christian Horner have at least reached a truce for the good of the team and its World Championship.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff tried until the last moment to snatch the world champion from his rivals for next year, and during the summer break there was even a meeting in Monte Carlo between the Austrian, Mercedes bosses and Verstappen’s entourage to try to seal the marriage. After this meeting, Wolff has given up at least for 2025but for 2026 all discussions are open: Red Bull knows that the risk of losing Verstappen before the end of the contract (2028) remains, and also the advisor Helmut Mark he doesn’t hide it.

Marko’s words

“Toto wouldn’t be a good team principal if he didn’t try to get Max. All the top teams want Max. In Monte Carlo there aren’t many cafes, it’s natural that you meet them and of course Toto makes a story out of it“, these are his words on the podcast Inside Line F1. “On the other hand, Jos Verstappen is a fan of Toto more than Christian”.

“At the moment everything is clear, Max will drive for Red Bull next seasonwe have to give him a winning machine and all these rumors will stop immediately”, added the Austrian.