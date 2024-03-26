by VALERIO BARRETTA

Lambiase pushes to keep Max

Theoretically Max's contract Verstappen with Red Bull should include the Dutchman's stay at least until the 2028 season. The recent disagreements with Chris Horner and the presence of the Marko clause have, however, cast doubt on this scenario which seemed safe.

Mercedes has set its sights on Verstappen, ready to do anything crazy in order to grab the strongest driver on the grid and do a disgrace to Red Bull's rivals. With the climate in Milton Keynes having apparently improved and Mercedes' poor results, the trail may have gone cold, but Toto Wolff is willing to wait months (and any developments related to the Horner case) to play all his transfer cards.

Lambiase's words

His race engineer Gianpiero is firmly against separating from Verstappen Lambiasewho would even be interested in working only with the world champion: “Honestly I see Max as a little brother“, these are the words of Lambiase at the BBC. “We can talk about anything and anyone at any time. We got to the point where we felt completely relaxed and comfortable with each other. Maybe I'm speaking out of turn, but I don't think I would be interested in working with another driver now“.

“Having had the success that we had together with Max, working with one of the greatest talents this sport has ever seenI don't think it would be right for another driver, from his point of view or mine, to try to replicate what we achieved with Max“, he added.