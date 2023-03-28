In Australia for the hat-trick of braces

After two double wins in the first two GPs of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Red Bull seeks his third consecutive full triumph also in Australia, where the 37th edition of this GP will take place on the Melbourne circuit. For the Anglo-Austrian team it will be a sort of ‘truth contest’, especially after what happened in the last round in Gedda which unleashed the first frictions interior between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Watch out for internal tensions

The Mexican, winner of the Saudi stage, was in fact unable to leap to the top of the drivers’ standings, still occupied by the reigning world champion. The Dutchman, author of the fastest lap of the race right on the last lap, obtained that extra point sufficient to defend the leadership, however finishing in 2nd place after a comeback from fifteenth position on the grid, thanks to a technical problem accused in qualification. There is therefore some small contrast between the two drivers following this episode, and Red Bull, still indicated as the absolute favorite also for the Australian GP, ​​could seriously face a management of its two drivers to try to calm the waters.

On the hunt for Australia’s first joys

The fact remains that these, at least for the moment, are only hypotheses. For now, the main focus of Verstappen not only to return to victory, but also to forget what happened in Australia last year, when he was forced to retire due to other technical problems: “I can’t wait to go back to Australia, it’s always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a bit, even if from a racing point of view she hasn’t been too nice to us over the years – declared the number 1 – the track is great, with some high speed corners, and I like to drive it, so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend. We just have to be direct and constant. We haven’t won here as a team since 2011, so let’s see what we can do.”

A new challenge for Checo

Different speech for Perezwho instead wants to aim for a double consecutive success also to reiterate the golden moment of Red Bull: “I was very proud of the team and our performance in Jeddah – he added – I had a full weekend and that was one of my goals for the season, to be consistent across all three days. But we are only two races into the season and we need to keep pushing to make sure we continue this great start to the season. Sakhir and Jeddah are very different tracks and Australia will be another challenge for us and for this car. We have a very good pace and are working hard together to ensure our reliability as well. It was a fun start, but it won’t matter if we can’t maintain our high level“. Red Bull’s eventual victory would be the first for the team since 2011, when Sebastian Vettel was the first, and so far only, to give the Milton Keynes-based team a win. At the same time, for Perez and Verstappen it would be their first career success in Australia.