2023: the golden year

The 2023 world championship will conclude this weekend ad Abu Dhabi, even if the battles for the conquest of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world titles ended some time ago. In a year in which the Red Bull he dominated in almost all the races, not only winning the Singapore Grand Prix, but he proved to be the great protagonist once again Max Verstappenwith the Dutchman having placed his signature on numerous records in the history of the sport.

Towards other goals

The next one, even if it cannot be achieved in Yas Marina, will be to become the driver with the most successes ever in Formula 1, but to do so he must first oust Sebastian Vettel from the podium of the ranking of those who have achieved the most victories in absolute (the two are tied at 53 points): “That would be a crazy number – commented the #1 in the pre-weekend press conference reserved for riders – but I’m focusing on work and we hope to have a competitive car in 2024 to continue like this.”

The best memories

In the meeting with journalists, Verstappen also indicated some of the best moments he has experienced this season, indicating two in particular underlining one of the objectives that the team will want to achieve to be even more dominant in 2024: “There have been several, but it was nice to win in Zandvoort and also in Suzuka – he added – we know the strong points and also the weak points of our car. We will work to improve on the low-speed circuits.”

Verstappen-Hamilton in the same garage?

In conclusion, after Christian Horner’s revelations about Hamilton’s possible approach to Red Bull in the past, Verstappen also expressed his opinion on the hypothesis of one day having the Englishman as a teammate, even if the latter has renewed with Mercedes: “It will never happen, so there’s no point in asking this question, but I wouldn’t mind. On the other hand, I don’t want to single him out because there are many teammates who might deserve it an opportunity“. Even if he wanted to, Hamilton has now signed a contract until 2025 with Mercedes: the two could form the “Dream Team” only when Sir Lewis is 41 years old. A little late, but with the British you never say never.