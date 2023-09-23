The data is devastating: on a circuit where the differences were only a few hundredths, Max Verstappen achieved a pole position by more than half a second over the second place finisher. The Dutchman swept, as planned, to achieve the ninth first position on the grid of the season, ahead of Oscar Piastri who this time led the McLaren duo, already confirmed as the team chasing the more than likely champions Red Bull . The energy drink team will win the constructors’ title this Sunday if it manages to score one more point than Mercedes, something that seems very likely.

It was not a good Saturday for the Spanish, however. Carlos Sainz once again showed that in Suzuka he does not feel completely comfortable and after two brilliant weekends, the Madrid native will start from an improvable 6th place in search of a difficult podium. Fernando Alonso has it worse, despite maintaining his full qualifications in Q3 (he is the only one on the grid who has achieved this in 2023), he was barely able to score a 10th place finish, which is far from what was expected.

For some time now, the only surprise that Formula 1 has in a classification is to see who will finish behind Max Verstappen, especially in the case of the Japanese GP. This time he didn’t even wait to finish Q1 to put himself first… and not let go until the end.

Although he had to wait a little longer than expected. Qualifying was interrupted with ten minutes remaining in Q1 due to Logan Sargeant, who crashed his Williams after losing control at the exit of a chicane. The American, the only one without a contract for 2024 at the moment, forced the cars to stop and his desperate mechanics to overwork.

Once the incident was over, with the resumption of the round, all the drivers sought to improve so as not to get scared. With the number of soft tires in everyone’s mind, some were on the verge of being overly optimistic. This was the case of Fernando Alonso, who made the cut with the 14th time. Not so his teammate who, as usual, embarrassed his followers again and fell in this Q1. With the surprise of Liam Lawson setting the 4th time and showing that, perhaps, the decision not to give him the 2024 AlphaTauri is still not so good, those eliminated were Bottas, the aforementioned Stroll, Hulkenberg, Zhou and the injured Sargeant.

Alonso suffers



The enormous performance of the AlphaTauri was the big surprise of this Q2. The presence of Lawson and Tsunoda in the fight to advance to Q3, something normally unusual, was what marked the dispute in this round, which meant that several drivers had to suffer more than expected. For example, Fernando Alonso, who when the scheduled time was met ended up in a very fair 9th position and, in the end, a 10th place that made him maintain his full potential for Q3 ‘in extremis’.

Above, a world. Leclerc, Verstappen and Pérez, with only 25 thousandths of difference and the only ones who lapped in 1:29, made it clear that they were not going to suffer. The extreme equality in all those classified was notable, with the 10 classified in just 4 tenths and the 11th, Lawson, eliminated by only 43 thousandths. Along with the New Zealander, Gasly, Albon, Ocon and Magnussen fell.

The champion, intractable



It was known that Verstappen was going to take pole or, at least, it was suspected. The excitement on his side was to see how much he was going to be able to impose on his rivals and from the first attempt in Q3 it was confirmed that it was going to be by several tenths. The four he scored against the McLaren duo, with Piastri ahead of Norris, and the second almost and a half ahead of his own teammate Sergio Pérez made it clear who was going to have the photo of the day. In the second attempt, the future three-time world champion even lowered his time a little further until he placed the pole for this 2023 at 1:28.877.

Behind, placed, the McLarens of Piastri and Norris, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz with Pérez in the middle, the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell and on the fifth row of the grid will be Yuki Tsunoda and a Fernando Alonso who did not even make a second attempt , aware that he was not going to be able to improve anything. It is not the right weekend for Aston Martin and anything to reach the top 7 will be a realistic goal.