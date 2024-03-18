by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Red Bull, staying depends on Marko

Months of turmoil, weeks of controversy. Days of relentless battle and others of attempted reconciliation. It's certainly an intense period at Red Bull, where everything is changing and risks changing (except the results on the track). A power struggle that sees the Austrian clan led by Helmut on one side Marko flanked by the Verstappen family, on the other the team principal Chris Horner which has the support of patron Chalerm Yoovidhya.

The Marko-clause is a secret agreement

A “Marko-clause” has been added to the Dutchman's contract, which expires in 2028, which allows the three-time world champion to free himself from the agreement with Red Bull in the event of the Austrian's abandonment. Initially it was thought that the clause had been inserted openly in the initial version of the contract, but from what my colleague Jonathan Noble of Autosport this would have been inserted after signature (therefore after March 2022) and above all unilaterally by Marko and the Verstappen family, without either the team or Horner knowing anything. This would have been possible because Marko is director of Red Bull Racing (like Horner) and can act on behalf of the team. Therefore, formally it is an agreement between two parties, but in substance – and considering the closeness between the two – it would be a loophole created without Horner's knowledge.

L'Marko-Verstappen secret agreement it would allow the Austrian to have a strong position in Red Bull (who would remove him from his position knowing that in this way Verstappen could leave?), and moreover it would give Super Max the certainty of having a sort of second father always nearby.

Power struggle, yes, but is it worth it?

In short, Horner may have freed himself from the first outcome of the internal investigation (against which the employee who accused him has appealed), but he will not be able to do the same with his real and greatest enemies: he sees them almost every day and he has to live with it, unless there is a total revolution which is unthinkable at the moment. And it's unthinkable because Marko and the Austrians have the strongest rider around on their side. Horner will therefore have to try living together – also a difficult scenario – if he wants to avoid being alone. Even if he wins.